Harbor Advisors LLC Makes New $119,000 Investment in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:FTIVU)

Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:FTIVU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTIVU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $445,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,514,000.

Shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,600. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.98. Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $13.99.

