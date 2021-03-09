Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 3.94%.

Shares of NASDAQ HROW opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. Harrow Health has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.74 million, a PE ratio of -100.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HROW shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Harrow Health from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 36,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $193,284.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the United States. The company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. It also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

