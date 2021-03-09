HashBX (HBX) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.13 Million

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. HashBX has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $9.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HashBX has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HashBX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00056876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $445.09 or 0.00801325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00009691 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00026717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00067548 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00031483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00041641 BTC.

About HashBX

HBX is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX ‘s official website is hashbx.io . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

HashBX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

