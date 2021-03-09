Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Tops $10.50 on Major Exchanges

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $10.50 or 0.00019175 BTC on exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $147.51 million and $2.17 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 31.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,772.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,852.68 or 0.03382483 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $203.52 or 0.00371572 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.31 or 0.00991926 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.02 or 0.00410825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.18 or 0.00345385 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.31 or 0.00248856 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00022532 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,045,553 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

