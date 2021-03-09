Heartland Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 506,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,645 shares during the quarter. Kennametal comprises 1.3% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $18,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter worth approximately $23,170,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kennametal by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,728,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,555,000 after purchasing an additional 678,804 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Kennametal by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 751,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,737,000 after purchasing an additional 269,108 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kennametal by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,213,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,050,000 after purchasing an additional 199,136 shares during the period. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth $5,543,000.

Kennametal stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.34. 9,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. Kennametal Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $41.80.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $440.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.31 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Several research firms have commented on KMT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kennametal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

