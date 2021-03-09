Heartland Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,673 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $10,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 3.0% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 1.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 2.6% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in Public Storage by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 6,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $237.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,900. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $155.37 and a 12-month high of $246.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.33.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

