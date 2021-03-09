Heartland Advisors Inc. Purchases 66,001 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,001 shares during the quarter. Old Republic International comprises about 1.1% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of Old Republic International worth $15,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 708.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,132,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126,238 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,616,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,065 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,295,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,456 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 274.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 970,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,298,000 after acquiring an additional 710,838 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Old Republic International by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,200,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,653,000 after purchasing an additional 639,593 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Old Republic International news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $268,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,771 shares in the company, valued at $399,010.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,852 shares of company stock worth $36,576. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE ORI traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.03. The stock had a trading volume of 48,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,658. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.64.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.65%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

