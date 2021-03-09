Heartland Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,051 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Materion were worth $7,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Materion in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Materion by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Materion in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Materion in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Materion in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTRN. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of Materion stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $73.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,453. Materion Co. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $74.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Materion had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.42%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

