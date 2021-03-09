Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 1,150 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 504,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 1.69% of TriState Capital worth $8,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSC. Comerica Bank raised its position in TriState Capital by 11.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 194,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 20,126 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 517.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 102.3% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 129,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 65,401 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSC traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.57. 1,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,714. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.71. The company has a market cap of $845.34 million, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 2.10. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $25.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%. Analysts anticipate that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

