Hedget (HGET) Price Reaches $5.82 on Exchanges

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Hedget has a total market capitalization of $10.20 million and $750,656.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hedget has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One Hedget token can currently be bought for $5.82 or 0.00010786 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $273.70 or 0.00506844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00069465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00057094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00077008 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00077071 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.03 or 0.00522262 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Hedget Token Profile

Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 tokens. The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget

