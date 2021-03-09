HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) will post $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HEICO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.50. HEICO posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HEICO will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $417.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HEI. Truist lifted their price objective on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.18.

Shares of HEICO stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.13. 842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,540. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $52.01 and a fifty-two week high of $141.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.55.

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total transaction of $347,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,569.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $36,666.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,452.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth $1,792,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in HEICO by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 25,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in HEICO by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. 26.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

