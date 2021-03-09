Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Global had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 33.36%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGBL traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $3.20. 7,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,066. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42. Heritage Global has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $112.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Heritage Global from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Heritage Global Inc is an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

