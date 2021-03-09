Heritage Trust Co Grows Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,902 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Paycom Software accounts for 1.9% of Heritage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $11,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Paycom Software by 108.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 735,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,971,000 after buying an additional 383,268 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,287,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,761,000 after purchasing an additional 345,217 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Paycom Software by 465.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 305,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,285,000 after acquiring an additional 251,824 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 286,171.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 217,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,394,000 after acquiring an additional 217,490 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,554,445,000 after acquiring an additional 130,693 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYC traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $370.85. 4,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,550. The business has a 50-day moving average of $399.10 and a 200 day moving average of $375.51. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $163.42 and a one year high of $471.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.17, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $331.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.22.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

