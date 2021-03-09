Heritage Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in Mondelez International by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 116,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after buying an additional 9,409 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Mondelez International by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. United Bank grew its position in Mondelez International by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 338,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,799,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.49. 502,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,886,471. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.82. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

