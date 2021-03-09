Heritage Trust Co Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Heritage Trust Co lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 109,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in Chevron by 12.1% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $1,059,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Chevron by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 23,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.24.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.78. The company had a trading volume of 609,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,992,363. The stock has a market cap of $211.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.54. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $109.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

