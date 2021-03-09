HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Trading 6.9% Higher

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)’s share price traded up 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.04 and last traded at $6.94. 2,782,059 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 8,697,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC raised HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.40 price target on shares of HEXO in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 5.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $848.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.41.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 517.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HEXO Corp. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 139,301 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HEXO by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 183,933 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in HEXO by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 185,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 28,246 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in HEXO by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 22,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in HEXO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

