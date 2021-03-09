HFB Financial Co. (HFBA) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.40 on March 29th

HFB Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HFBA) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, March 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.
OTCMKTS:HFBA remained flat at $$31.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. HFB Financial has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.58.
HFB Financial Company Profile
