HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires 3,963 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 1,981.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOD opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.07. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $18.87. The company has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VOD. Redburn Partners raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

