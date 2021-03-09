Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ (HKMPF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HKMPF. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Peel Hunt cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of HKMPF opened at $30.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.93. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.67%.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

