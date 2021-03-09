Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HGV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lifted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

HGV stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.38. 26,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,686. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.82. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $42.52. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.43 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

