Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Trading Up 13.1%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s stock price shot up 13.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.21 and last traded at $12.00. 2,968,246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 4,250,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HIMX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Himax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.68 and a beta of 1.93.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.87 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 16,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Himax Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

