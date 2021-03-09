Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $209.36. The company had a trading volume of 20,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,767. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $216.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $145.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.43.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

