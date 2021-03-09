Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 151.1% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $210.37. The company had a trading volume of 63,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,767. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.06 and a 200 day moving average of $190.43. The company has a market cap of $146.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

