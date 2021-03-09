Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Hooker Furniture stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $441.36 million, a PE ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.32. Hooker Furniture has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24. Hooker Furniture had a positive return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter.

In other Hooker Furniture news, CEO Paul B. Toms, Jr. sold 14,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $467,331.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,456.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Anne J. Smith sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,053. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOFT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Hooker Furniture by 552.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 8.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture during the third quarter worth about $236,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,005,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,975,000 after purchasing an additional 62,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture during the third quarter worth about $297,000. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company operates through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

