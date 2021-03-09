HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised HSBC from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Societe Generale raised HSBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. HSBC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $31.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.84, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HSBC has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $31.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average is $24.54.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HSBC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 529.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

