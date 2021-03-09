Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.31.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

NYSE:HPP traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,074. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.76.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.