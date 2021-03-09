Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

Get Hutchison China MediTech alerts:

Separately, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Hutchison China MediTech in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ HCM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.87. 250,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,499. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.14. Hutchison China MediTech has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Hutchison China MediTech by 346.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 10,606 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Hutchison China MediTech by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Hutchison China MediTech by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after buying an additional 36,379 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Hutchison China MediTech by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Hutchison China MediTech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

Hutchison China MediTech Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

See Also: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hutchison China MediTech (HCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hutchison China MediTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hutchison China MediTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.