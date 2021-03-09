iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Trading Up 11.7%

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) was up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 6,158,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 18,449,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBIO. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of iBio in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $3.10) on shares of iBio in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 16.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.33.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). iBio had a negative return on equity of 55.71% and a negative net margin of 1,005.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iBio by 591.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iBio in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iBio in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iBio by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of iBio by 37.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

iBio Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

