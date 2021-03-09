ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has $232.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $207.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised ICON Public from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICON Public from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised ICON Public from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays started coverage on ICON Public in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $205.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $180.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.25. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $223.62. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $760.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ICON Public will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 42.2% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 66,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after buying an additional 19,676 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in ICON Public by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 103,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in ICON Public by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in ICON Public by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 84,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in ICON Public by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

