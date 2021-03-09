Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Ideagen (LON:IDEA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.77% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of LON:IDEA traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 285 ($3.72). The company had a trading volume of 86,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Ideagen has a 1-year low of GBX 136 ($1.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 314 ($4.10). The firm has a market cap of £719.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,425.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 283.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 238.78.

In other news, insider David Hornsby sold 2,589,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.78), for a total value of £7,483,750.37 ($9,777,567.77).

Ideagen Company Profile

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

