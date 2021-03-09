IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $739.20 Million

Brokerages expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to announce $739.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $747.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $726.30 million. IDEXX Laboratories reported sales of $626.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year sales of $3.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Barclays started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.40.

IDXX stock opened at $482.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 84.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $573.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $509.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.68.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total value of $1,639,357.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,719.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

