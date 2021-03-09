IDT (NYSE:IDT) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of IDT (NYSE:IDT) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

IDT stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.07. IDT has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDT by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in IDT by 3,796.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IDT in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in IDT in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in IDT in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. 37.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

