ING Groep NV Acquires 173,426 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 153.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 286,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 173,426 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,664,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,724,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,446,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,231 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,279,910 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,444,527,000 after purchasing an additional 535,117 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,364,000 after buying an additional 5,044,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,969,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,999,000 after buying an additional 528,568 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,530 shares of company stock worth $1,324,408. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $46.00 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

