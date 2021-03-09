ING Groep NV Acquires 613,030 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1,368.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,030 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 0.9% of ING Groep NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $42,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 871 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.8% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 15,151 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.3% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 71,907 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Oracle by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,545 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 14,909 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in Oracle by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 13,362 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle stock opened at $70.02 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $71.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market cap of $206.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.74.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

