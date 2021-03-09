ING Groep NV Buys 18,927 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,927 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,160,000 after acquiring an additional 351,860 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,156,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,809,000 after acquiring an additional 33,162 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,182,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,943,000 after acquiring an additional 109,846 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,477,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,605,000 after acquiring an additional 55,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.65.

ADP stock opened at $177.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $179.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.47 and its 200-day moving average is $159.61.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

