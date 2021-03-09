ING Groep NV Buys New Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 799,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,000. ING Groep NV owned about 0.17% of Invesco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 48,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 23,775 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 35,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

IVZ stock opened at $23.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average is $16.20. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

