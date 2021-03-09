ING Groep NV Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 28,004 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $19,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HON stock opened at $206.58 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $216.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.43. The stock has a market cap of $143.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

