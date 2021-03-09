Insider Buying: Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX) insider Andrew Cook bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$5.63 ($4.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$56,250.00 ($40,178.57).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.53, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Atlas Arteria Company Profile

Atlas Arteria Limited owns, develops, and operates toll roads. It holds a 13.4% interest in TRIP II, the concessionaire for Dulles Greenway toll road located in northern Virginia, the United States. The company was formerly known as Macquarie Atlas Roads Limited and changed its name to Atlas Arteria Limited in May 2018.

