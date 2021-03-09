Insider Buying: MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Insider Purchases 25 Shares of Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) insider Stefan Allanson bought 25 shares of MJ Gleeson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 813 ($10.62) per share, with a total value of £203.25 ($265.55).

Stefan Allanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Stefan Allanson bought 26 shares of MJ Gleeson stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 765 ($9.99) per share, with a total value of £198.90 ($259.86).

Shares of LON:GLE opened at GBX 808 ($10.56) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. MJ Gleeson plc has a 1 year low of GBX 512 ($6.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 908 ($11.86). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 768.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 685.49. The firm has a market cap of £470.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on MJ Gleeson from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 842 ($11.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

About MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

