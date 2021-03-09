Insider Buying: Twelve Seas Investment Company (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) CEO Buys 600,000 Shares of Stock

Twelve Seas Investment Company (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) CEO Dimitri Elkin purchased 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TWLVU traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.04. 173,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,843. Twelve Seas Investment Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40.
Twelve Seas Investment Company Profile
