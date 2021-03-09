Insider Buying: Twelve Seas Investment Company (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) CEO Buys 600,000 Shares of Stock

Twelve Seas Investment Company (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) CEO Dimitri Elkin purchased 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TWLVU traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.04. 173,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,843. Twelve Seas Investment Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40.

Twelve Seas Investment Company Profile

Twelve Seas Investment Company intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

