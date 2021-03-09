Insider Selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) insider Federico Grossi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $243,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,054,016.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Federico Grossi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Federico Grossi sold 4,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $207,960.00.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $46.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.01. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $58.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.40. The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.54 million. Equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APLS shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

