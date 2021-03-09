Insider Selling: Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Director Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.75, for a total value of C$49,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,655,641.50.

CU opened at C$31.48 on Tuesday. Canadian Utilities Limited has a 52-week low of C$25.25 and a 52-week high of C$39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.59 billion and a PE ratio of 23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.03.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CU shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Canadian Utilities to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. CSFB cut Canadian Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Utilities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.75.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit