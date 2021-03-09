Insider Selling: Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Director Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.75, for a total value of C$49,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,655,641.50.

CU opened at C$31.48 on Tuesday. Canadian Utilities Limited has a 52-week low of C$25.25 and a 52-week high of C$39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.59 billion and a PE ratio of 23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.03.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CU shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Canadian Utilities to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. CSFB cut Canadian Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Utilities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.75.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

