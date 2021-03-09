Insider Selling: First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Director Sells 1,949 Shares of Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 1,949 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $96,533.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,384.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $49.47 on Tuesday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $49.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.39.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 53.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FIBK shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter valued at $1,073,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 67,992 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 146,748 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 786,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

