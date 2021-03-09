Insider Selling: Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CAO Sells 8,862 Shares of Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CAO Ian Goodkind sold 8,862 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $300,599.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,055.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ian Goodkind also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, Ian Goodkind sold 8,861 shares of Jamf stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $348,768.96.

JAMF opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average of $34.78.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.57 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter worth $379,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,488 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter worth $935,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 303,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,067,000 after purchasing an additional 158,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 294,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 155,413 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JAMF shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

