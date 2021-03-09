Insider Selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) CFO Sells 173,981 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) CFO Harmit J. Singh sold 173,981 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $4,295,590.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 391,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,666,406.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of LEVI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,265,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,381. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 16.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LEVI shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

