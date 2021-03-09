Insider Selling: Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) CEO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $210,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,209 shares in the company, valued at $24,154,276.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PATK traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.25. The company had a trading volume of 203,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,609. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $90.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PATK shares. TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.