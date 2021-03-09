Insider Selling: PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) EVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $112,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,607.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lance Lauck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Lance Lauck sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $182,250.00.

PDCE remained flat at $$37.85 during midday trading on Tuesday. 920,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,371. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $41.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.11.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PDCE shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 161,322 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 110.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,988 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 14,665 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,584 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 455,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 7.9% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 33,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

