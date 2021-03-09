Insider Selling: RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) Major Shareholder Sells 215,133 Shares of Stock

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 215,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $2,166,389.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

RBAC opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $12.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBAC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in RedBall Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,839,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in RedBall Acquisition by 283.8% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 691,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 511,444 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,761,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,272,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in RedBall Acquisition by 500.8% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 158,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 132,200 shares during the period.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, media and data analytics sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

