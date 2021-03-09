Insider Selling: SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) EVP Sells 4,278 Shares of Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SBA Communications stock traded up $5.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $247.97. The stock had a trading volume of 763,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,000. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1,618.69 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $205.20 and a 52 week high of $328.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.94.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.25 million. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $514,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised shares of SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.85.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

