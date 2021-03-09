Insider Selling: Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) CAO Sells 9,726 Shares of Stock

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) CAO David R. Bochenek sold 9,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $367,059.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David R. Bochenek also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 5th, David R. Bochenek sold 5,789 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $209,967.03.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $37.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.25.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.72. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 46.11% and a positive return on equity of 72.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.94%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at $200,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

